(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. has lined up the second-biggest bridge financing in the investment-grade world this year to back its mega merger with Albertsons Cos., braving rising borrowing costs that have left corporate America and Wall Street dealmakers reeling.

The grocery company will use a combination of a $17.4 billion bridge loan and cash to help fund the roughly $25 billion deal. Among all high-grade financings around the globe, the Kroger bridge loan is only eclipsed in size by Broadcom Inc.’s $32 billion funding package in May for its acquisition of VMWare Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bridge loan matures in 364 days, meaning Kroger will likely replace it with longer-term financing in the form of investment-grade bonds by October of next year. It could prove a costly endeavor if credit conditions remain hostile.

Oracle Corp. originally raised $15.7 billion to fund its acquisition of Cerner Corp., and ultimately asked the banks to fund the debt rather than bring it to the bond market. Investors are still waiting for the banks to eventually sell them roughly $11 billion of the financing after Oracle shifted part of it into a term loan.

Yet the broader takeaway will be welcomed by market participants in an otherwise weak period for merger and acquisition activity: Wall Street banks still have appetite to lend to big-name borrowers, especially given the modest deal pipeline compared to the boom years.

Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co committed the financing. The transaction also has a termination fee of $600 million if either Kroger or Albertsons terminates the deal by January 13, 2024.

Kroger has engaged with rating agencies and is strongly committed to an investment-grade rating, the company said in a news release. Kroger has already paused its share-repurchase program to prioritize de-leveraging following the merger. In a report Friday, Moody’s updated its outlook to negative and affirmed the grocer’s Baa1 rating, three notches above junk.

Albertsons’ existing bonds will roll into Kroger’s capital structure, according to an investor presentation. The Kroger already has $22 billion of debt-like obligations, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike Campellone said in an Oct. 5 note.

“A capital-allocation policy supporting rising shareholder returns, combined with the potential for increasing investments or M&A, could derail the retailer’s conservative financial policy,” Campellone wrote.

