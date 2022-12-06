(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co.’s $24.6 billion acquisition of rival supermarket chain Albertsons Cos. will face an in-depth review by the Federal Trade Commission.

The US regulator sent a so-called second request seeking additional information on the deal, Kroger said in a statement Tuesday. Such a request lengthens a transaction’s antitrust review by months or years, depending on the complexity of the agreement.

“Kroger looks forward to realizing the compelling benefits this merger will offer, including enhancing competition, lowering prices for customers, improving access to fresh food, creating opportunities to continue investing in our associates and securing the long-term future of union jobs,” the company said in the statement.

Kroger and Albertsons are the two biggest traditional supermarket chains in the US. But Kroger ranks second in market share for groceries after Walmart Inc., according to market research firm Numerator. Albertsons is fourth after Costco Wholesale Corp.

Together, the companies operate a combined total of almost 5,000 stores, though they have agreed to divest as many as 375 to win regulatory approval and Kroger suggested in a federal filing that 650 was the upper limit.

The merger has sparked opposition from lawmakers, labor unions and consumer groups over concerns that it will increase food prices already under pressure from inflation. At a Senate hearing in November, nearly a dozen lawmakers pressed the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons on the deal.

Kroger said it would “continue to work cooperatively” with the FTC and still expected to close the deal in early 2024.

