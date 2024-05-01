(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. and Walt Disney Co. are exploring a streaming deal.

The big players in supermarkets and entertainment are in discussions to offer the Disney+ streaming service to paying subscribers of Kroger’s grocery delivery program, called Kroger Boost, people familiar with the matter said.

If the talks come to fruition, Kroger Boost members could start having access to the streaming service this year at no additional cost, the people said, declining to be identified discussing private information. The Cincinnati-based grocery operator has been weighing adding streaming following feedback from customers, one of the people said.

The talks are at an early stage, and there’s no guarantee they’ll lead to an agreement.

Kroger and Disney declined to comment about the discussions, though Kroger said it continues to look for new ways to create value for Boost members.

US retailers have been launching paid membership programs in recent years to deepen loyalty among shoppers and bring in additional revenue. Still, they are playing catch-up with e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com Inc., which launched its Prime program in 2005.

It remains to be seen how many subscriptions consumers are willing to pay for, and companies are working to add distinctive value to compete more effectively. They’re adding perks ranging from gas savings to travel rewards, with streaming services becoming one of the more coveted benefits. Walmart Inc., which started its Walmart+ membership program in 2020, reached a deal for Paramount Global’s Paramount+ in 2022. Grocery delivery company Instacart began offering Comcast Corp.’s Peacock to its paid members last year.

Kroger — one of the biggest retailers in the country, with more than 2,700 stores — launched Kroger Boost in 2022. The company hasn’t disclosed the number of Boost subscribers. It has said the program has performed better than expected and that members saved more than $115 million during its first year after launch.

The Boost membership has two tiers: $59 a year, or $7.99 a month, and $99 a year, or $12.99 a month. The lower-tier membership offers free next-day delivery, while the higher-tier one offers free same-day delivery.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has said he expects the Burbank, California-based company’s streaming business to be profitable by the end of its fiscal year, which runs through September.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.