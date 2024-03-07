Kroger Jumps Most in Almost Two Years on Optimistic Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. shares rose after the grocer’s full-year profit outlook beat analyst expectations, making it the latest retailer to offer a relatively upbeat outlook as customers show resilience.

Shoppers are saying they feel better, though buying behavior hasn’t changed dramatically so far, Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen said on a call with analysts. “We expect consumer sentiment to improve in 2024, but our customers will still have to manage many of the same macro pressures as last year,” he said.

Retailers are striking a more optimistic tone about the economy even as shoppers remain selective with purchases. Walmart said its outlook has gotten more optimistic, while Target Corp. said demand for discretionary categories such as home and apparel is improving, despite remaining in negative territory.

The shares increased as much as 8.8% on Thursday — the biggest advance since May 2022. With the gain, the stock is up about 20% so far in 2024, more than double the advance of the S&P 500 Index.

Kroger sees adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 this year, ahead of the consensus of $4.28. Identical sales, excluding fuel, are expected to grow 0.25% to 1.75%.

Fourth-quarter sales also beat expectations as consumers prioritize spending on groceries and essentials. Identical sales without fuel declined 0.8% in the quarter ended Feb. 3, better than the average analyst estimate for a 1.5% decline. Adjusted earnings of $1.34 also surpassed the average estimate.

Consumers generally have kept up spending on essentials such as groceries, though they are buying cheaper products and store brands amid higher interest rates, reduced government benefits and lower savings. Kroger said it has experienced volume improvements, and that store visits are increasing.

The Cincinnati-based company has been pursuing its $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons Cos. for more than a year. The US Federal Trade Commission, eight states and Washington, DC, sued in February to block the proposed deal, arguing the tie-up would lead to higher prices for groceries and lower wages for workers.

The parties plan to litigate. Kroger and Albertsons have said the FTC’s decision would further strengthen the growing dominance of Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp.

The company expects hearings to occur in mid to late summer, McMullen said on the call, adding that Kroger is disappointed with the FTC’s ruling but not surprised given the political environment.

Kroger plans 30 store expansions and new locations in 2024, with a focus on faster-growing markets. Target and Walmart have said in recent weeks that they plan to open or renovate hundreds of stores.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus wrote Thursday that Kroger’s focus on fresh products, digital engagement and value will continue to resonate with customers and lead to higher volume.

“Kroger’s solid 4Q results and higher-than-expected full-year profit guidance underscore how its strategy is driving momentum in the core business,” she wrote, adding that she expects the company to increase market share in fiscal 2024.

