(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. showed how tough things are for traditional supermarkets as its holiday-period performance disappointed investors and it forecast difficult conditions ahead. The shares tumbled.

The company sees full-year profit in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 a share -- below analysts’ average estimate of $2.28. Its fourth-quarter sales also fell short of estimates, while the key metric of comparable sales was in line with expectations.

Kroger is lowering prices, remodeling about 1,000 stores and centralizing its e-commerce operations to boost growth, yet those moves have weighed on sales. Shareholders had hoped that the heavy lifting is now done and that those investments will start to bear fruit in 2019, but the company’s forecast calls this into question.

The grocer is also looking for new sources of revenue such as digital advertising, which is more profitable than its core business of selling food. Kroger expects the ad business and other new endeavors to help generate $400 million in additional operating profit by the end of 2020.

Competition in the grocery space is always fierce, and could get even tougher for Kroger as reports surfaced last week that Amazon.com Inc. is looking to open more supermarkets beyond its existing Whole Foods Market locations. Still, Amazon’s ability to crack the code on doing groceries well remains unproven, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus said.

Kroger shares fell as much as 9.8 percent in premarket trading. Before Thursday, the stock had risen 3.4 percent this year, compared with the 11 percent increase for the benchmark S&P 500.

