(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish krona could strengthen rapidly if a trend underpinning the currently weak currency shifts, according to Martin Floden, deputy governor of the Riksbank.

“Our assessment is that the krona is clearly undervalued relative to fundamentals and where it should be in the long run,” Floden said at an event hosted by UBS in Stockholm. “The krona has to appreciate and it could be rather sudden if the trend or the correlation is broken.”

The krona’s record weakness against the euro has increased bets that the central bank will have to raise its benchmark rate to support the currency and reduce the risk of import prices stoking inflation. The krona has shed more than 6% versus both the euro and the dollar so far this year, while it’s the second-worst performer among the G-10 space of major currencies in the past six months.

In an effort to avoid a further slide, the Riksbank has started offloading some of its asset holdings, hoping to attract international investors to the market for Swedish government bonds.

That decision demonstrates that if the Riksbank “finds some tools that we think could go in the right direction in terms of supporting the krona, we are willing to use them,” Floden said. Still, he added that interest rates remain the bank’s main instrument.

“I don’t see that there are measures that could play a significant role” for the krona, the deputy governor told reporters after the speech. “It comes down to monetary policy, and the exchange rate is not its target, but it is one of the variables that affects inflation and the real economy.”

