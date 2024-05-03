(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa defended the effectiveness of the bank’s risk controls after a fired trader blamed lapses in the bank’s systems for his initially undetected wagers.

The bank was able to detect the wagers by former trader Kavish Kataria, Krupa said on a call with reporters Friday. Still, the issue led the bank to take immediate action to improve the processes, he said, without providing details.

“This incident was discovered by our control system and dealt with immediately, both on an individual and a managerial level and, of course, with a number of adjustments to optimize these control systems,” Krupa said. That’s “a normal process in any company and in banks,” he added.

Kataria, a former trader on the bank’s Delta One desk, departed last year along with team head Ken Ng after an internal review showed he had taken risky bets that could have cost the bank hundreds of millions of dollars in the event of a sharp market downturn, Bloomberg reported earlier. Kataria, in a post on LinkedIn, argued the trades were in his mandate and well within the trading limits.

The trader had bet on volatility staying low across Indian stock-market indices, people familiar with the matter have said, embarking on a strategy that involved dealing in options. SocGen’s risk managers failed to pick up on the trades because of a glitch related to their timing, the people said.

SocGen remains haunted by memories of Jerome Kerviel, a rogue trader on a Delta One team in Paris who cost the bank €4.9 billion ($5.3 billion) in 2008.

