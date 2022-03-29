(Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s revenue beat estimates, defying China’s economic slowdown and intensifying competition with TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.

Sales rose 35% to 24.4 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) for the three months ended December, versus the 23.1 billion yuan projected by analysts. Its net loss narrowed to 6.2 billion yuan, compared with the 6.3 billion yuan estimated loss.

China’s second-largest short video company is joining its peers in embracing a new era of cautious expansion in the country’s giant internet sector. Its online advertising business is coping with Beijing’s broad scrutiny in industries like insurance and edtech, while live-streaming and e-commerce could suffer from shrinking consumer appetite during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Kuaishou has tried to signal its profitability potential by ramping up monetization while keeping a lid on costs – especially in global marketing expenses. The Beijing-based company this month lost its international business leader Tony Qiu due to personal reasons, and Chief Executive Officer Cheng Yixiao now oversees its Kwai and Snack Video apps directly. Cheng himself took over the CEO role from fellow co-founder Su Hua back in October.

Apart from pursuing new content in areas like sports and music, Kuaishou is also expanding its reach across China’s digital economy. In December, it teamed up with food-delivery giant Meituan to let Kuaishou users access local services through download-free lite apps inside the short-video platform, a model employed successfully by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance.

Kuaishou has lost roughly $180 billion of market value since peaking just days after its 2021 Hong Kong listing, but its shares have outperformed many Chinese internet stocks this year.

