Kuaishou Technology Surges Most in Over a Week After Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology shares rallied as much as 9.5%, snapping a five-day slide, following an upgrade by Bernstein.

The short-video app’s stock plunged by a record last week after a so-called lockup expired, permitting the sale of a massive amount of shares purchased by investors before and in the company’s initial public offering.

