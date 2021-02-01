(Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are buying Kuaishou Technology’s Hong Kong shares before its Friday debut at a premium to the listing price.

Some trades were executed for HK$250 apiece in gray-market trading Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.. That’s more than double the listing price of HK$115.

An external representative for Kuaishou declined to comment.

In a so-called gray market, investors can bid for new shares before they officially start trading on a stock exchange. The over-the-counter mechanism is often seen as an early indicator of investor demand for an initial public offering’s debut. Retail buyers will be able to trade through a similar channel a day before Kuaishou begins trading on Friday.

The short-video app company, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., sold 365 million shares at HK$115 apiece, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The share sale values the rival to ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin app, the local Chinese version of its international sibling TikTok, at $60.9 billion.

