(Bloomberg) -- As many as 20 flights, including by Emirates and ANA Holdings Inc., from Kuala Lumpur International Airport are delayed after check-in and baggage systems were disrupted from Wednesday night.

Both the main and the low-cost KLIA2 terminals were affected by disruptions that brought down the flight information display, check-in counters, baggage handling and WIFI connection, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd. said in a statement. The systems were fully functioning by 10:41 a.m. on Thursday, save for the flight information display at KLIA2.

AirAsia Group Bhd. CEO Tony Fernandes shared a video showing a long line of passengers trying to get to and from their flights at the KLIA2 terminal, saying it was the worst that he’s ever seen. AirAsia is in the middle of a dispute with Malaysia Airports over passenger service charges.

Malaysia Airports didn’t give a reason for the systems disruption. The company’s shares declined 0.2% to 8.53 ringgit as of 11:48 a.m. in Kuala Lumpur, while the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index gained 0.2%.

