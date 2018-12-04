Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said the White House doesn’t yet have a deal with China to reduce tariffs on U.S.-made cars, backtracking from a tweet by the president just two days earlier.

“I think it’s coming, OK,” adviser Larry Kudlow said on Fox News Tuesday. “It hasn’t been signed and sealed and delivered yet.”

Trump jolted car stocks by announcing late Sunday that a deal had been reached, following his dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Officials in Beijing declined to comment on the tweet and haven’t confirmed such an agreement. Kudlow told reporters at the White House that he believes the president expects China will reduce its car tariffs to zero.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that trade negotiations with China have “already started.”

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

......on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018