(Bloomberg) -- Larry Kudlow, the top White House economic adviser, is considering Strategas Research Partners’ Daniel Clifton to be a deputy, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, is interviewing several external and internal candidates for the position, said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters, who declined to confirm Clifton is a candidate. Kudlow returned to work this week after suffering a heart attack.

The people familiar spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter. CNBC reported earlier that Clifton is under consideration for the position.

Shahira Knight, one of the three current deputy directors, is scheduled to leave her position next month to take a job at the Clearing House/Financial Services Roundtable.

