President Donald Trump has approved a revised economic stimulus offer after walking away from talks earlier this week, according to his top economic adviser -- though it isn’t clear whether Congress will agree to it.

“The president has approved a revised package. He would like to do a deal,” Larry Kudlow said Friday on Fox Business. “It will be relatively broad based but I can’t go through details.”

Stocks jumped after Kudlow’s remarks, with the S&P 500 Index up 0.9 per cent as of 11:56 a.m.

Kudlow said that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be discussing the plan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later Friday afternoon.

“We have time set aside to speak today. We are anticipating some answers to questions we have, and we respond to some of the questions they have,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC earlier. “The devil and the angels are in the details,” she said. “So part of it is about money. And part of it is about policy.”