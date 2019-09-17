Kudlow Says U.S.-Japan Deal May Be Announced at United Nations

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is optimistic over the prospects for a trade deal with Japan, said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“There just might be an announcement at the United Nations,” Kudlow told the U.S.-Japan Business Conference in Washington on Tuesday. “You can never tell, but I’m an optimist."

President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration had struck a partial trade deal with Japan on tariff barriers and digital trade, and the sides are expected to enter into the agreement in the “coming weeks.”

The president didn’t make clear whether he’d end the threat of slapping steep auto tariffs on Japan -- a key reason that Tokyo wanted to negotiate with the U.S. from the outset of talks that began last year.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the country’s point man for the trade talks, said Tokyo wanted the Trump administration to end the threat of new auto tariffs before agreeing to a final trade deal.

Trump announced the initial agreement in a notice to Congress, though he doesn’t require the approval of lawmakers to implement the deal.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Thomas Donohue, speaking at the same event, said business leaders are urging the administration to keep its focus on pursuing a “comprehensive high-standard trade agreement with Japan in the near future.”

Trump said on Monday that the U.S. still planned to pursue further negotiations for a far-reaching U.S.-Japan agreement in the future.

“We need to make sure this initial package is a step in that direction,” said Donohue. “A comprehensive trade deal with Japan will provide some badly needed predictability -- not only with the U.S. and Japan, but for our trade allies.”

