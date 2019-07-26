Kudlow Says White House Has Ruled Out Currency Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration has “ruled out” currency intervention and rejected the assertion that President Donald Trump wants to weaken the dollar.

“We have as a matter of policy ruled out currency intervention,” Kudlow told CNBC in an interview Friday.

The Bloomberg dollar index extended its gains after Kudlow’s comment, touching a one-month high.

