Kudlow Says White House Has Ruled Out Currency Intervention
(Bloomberg) -- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration has “ruled out” currency intervention and rejected the assertion that President Donald Trump wants to weaken the dollar.
“We have as a matter of policy ruled out currency intervention,” Kudlow told CNBC in an interview Friday.
The Bloomberg dollar index extended its gains after Kudlow’s comment, touching a one-month high.
