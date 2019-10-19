(Bloomberg) -- Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces accused Turkey of violating a U.S.-brokered five-day truce and called for the creation of a safe corridor to evacuate the wounded from a key border town.

“Despite the constant communication with the American side and the promise made by them to solve this problem, there has not been any tangible progress in this regard,” the SDF said in a statement Saturday. “We have pledged to abide by the ceasefire and continue to abide by it, but at the same time we demand the U.S. side to abide by it and also to pressure the Turkish side to open the corridor.”

