(Bloomberg) -- The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say they will pull back from Syria’s border with Turkey after agreeing to a Russian-brokered deal with Turkey.

“Our forces in the border zone are being replaced by border guards of the central government,” the SDF said in a statement, referring to the Syrian government.

The group also called on Russia to broker dialogue between the autonomous Kurdish areas of northern and eastern Syria and the Damascus government.

