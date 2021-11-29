(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he expects Japan’s economy to return to growth in coming months, signaling that the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus hasn’t changed his outlook much.

“I’m quite sure that Japanese economy would overcome the impact of Covid-19 in coming months and would be on the recovery- and growing-phase within a couple of months.” Kuroda said Monday in his first public comments after the news of omicron broke last week.

Kuroda spoke just hours after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the closure of Japan’s borders to new foreign arrivals, helping send stocks down to the lowest level in more than a month.

The BOJ governor, who is known for his optimism, may have chosen to show confidence rather than fueling fear in the market, especially given that the yen hasn’t strengthened to anywhere near the 100-to-the-dollar line in the sand that the central bank is thought to want to maintain.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, speaking at the same forum, also appeared to play down the risk of omicron.

