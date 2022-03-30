(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is determined to stick with targeting long-term bond yields near zero, even as it leaves him increasingly at variance with global peers and propels a depreciating exchange rate.

At stake for Kuroda is the credibility of his five-year-old policy framework, designed to secure sustained 2% inflation. The BOJ has been forced repeatedly to scoop up more Japanese government debt this month as the global selloff in bonds put pressure on Japan’s yields as well.

Doubts remain about Kuroda’s determination, with Australia having been forced to abandon its own version of so-called yield curve control just months ago. Skepticism has been fed by a tumble in the yen that’s undermining Japanese households’ purchasing power -- risking a derailing of the economy’s fragile recovery.

A key test looms Thursday, when the BOJ releases its bond-purchase plan for the coming three months. Coming on top of special, unlimited bond-purchase operations this week and ramped-up buying Wednesday, the hope is investors stop trying to push 10-year yields past the BOJ’s tolerance zone.

The cost could be further declines in the yen against the dollar, as currency traders respond to the gap with an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. It all sets up a tricky final year in office for Kuroda, the BOJ’s longest-serving and one of its most dynamic governors, as he seeks to round out his decade at the helm by finally achieving his 2% inflation goal.

“Kuroda understands he mustn’t back down from easing,” said Sayuri Shirai, a former BOJ board member under Kuroda’s governorship. “It would be too confusing for markets if the BOJ starts to adjust policy for the currency after such a long pursuit of inflation. The BOJ is different from the RBA,” she said, referring to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Japan’s central bank insists it will stand its ground with rock-bottom rates because the country’s underlying inflation remains anemic -- in sharp contrast with the U.S., where the Fed is now rushing to contain the biggest consumer-price increases in four decades.

While the Fed’s preferred core price gauge rose an estimated 5.5% in February, Japan’s core inflation is running at an annual rate of only 0.6%.

The sharp monetary-policy divergence has prompted a wave of yen selling -- though Wednesday saw some respite -- and strained the limits of the Japanese central bank’s monetary easing mechanism.

The yen on Monday hit the 125 level against the dollar that’s seen as a line-in-the-sand for Kuroda. In the bond market, 10-year yields reached the O.25% ceiling that the BOJ tries to impose. Late Wednesday, yields were at 0.23% and the yen was stronger than 122.

BOJ bond-buying actions this week have suggested resolve to stick with monetary stimulus even if that means the yen sliding beyond the 125 mark -- something that will strain domestically orientated businesses, along with households. A weaker exchange rate pushes up the yen costs of dollar-denominated energy imports.

The central bank ratcheted up its scheduled bond purchases by as much as 70% in Wednesday morning, in addition to buying securities across the yield curve and offering again to buy bonds at fixed rates.

Kuroda, who conferred Wednesday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, played down the significance for the yen of his bond operations -- a sign of willingness to step in further as needed. Kuroda also said that Kishida didn’t make any particular requests tied to monetary policy.

Earlier in the week, Kishida called on his cabinet to come up with measures to alleviate the pain of soaring energy prices fueled by the war in Ukraine and the weaker yen. Energy costs are rising at the fastest pace in more than 40 years, generating discontent among companies and consumers.

Wednesday’s meeting suggests a consensus, for now, that the government will remedy the effects of costlier energy and the weaker yen while Kuroda continues his stimulus campaign to produce sustainable, demand-driven inflation.

But with the prime minister facing an election in the summer, continued government support for the BOJ’s position isn’t guaranteed. That support could be tested if renewed waves of pressure emerge. Economists including Jin Kenzaki of Societe Generale SA see 130 yen per dollar as the level that may force Kuroda to shift his stance.

“He would tweak policy by widening the targeted range of bond yields,” while stopping short of outright tightening, Kenzaki said. “If a central bank turns around without achieving what it promised, it loses credibility and that’s an irreplaceable loss.”

