(Bloomberg) -- Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the Bank of Japan won’t be switching its bond yield target until inflation rises high enough to warrant exit talks.

“It’s too early and inappropriate to raise interest rates or steepen the yield curve by changing the yield curve control program now, ” Kuroda said Friday in response to questions by a lawmaker in parliament. “Those points will probably be discussed when we can talk about exit,” when the 2% inflation target is in sight.

This is the second time in two weeks that Kuroda sent a clear message trying to quash speculation over a shift in the BOJ’s monetary easing.

The idea of shortening the bond maturity that the BOJ targets has been floated as a possibility among some analysts. The International Monetary Fund recommended such a step just hours before Kuroda’s remarks.

Inflation data on Friday showed price growth slowing to 0.2% in the capital, another indication that the bank is a long way off from discussing policy normalization.

The BOJ, in its outlook this month, forecast 1.1% inflation for fiscal 2022 and in remarks after that report was released Kuroda said repeatedly that unwinding stimulus is “absolutely not” on the table.

Recent speculation that the BOJ might be forced to tweak its monetary stimulus this year stems in part from the prospect of a jump in price data from April, when a special factor that’s been pushing down prices will fade out.

Japan’s 10-year bond yields rose Friday to the highest level since last February, with some analysts suggesting that the move was partly because of expectations for changes at the BOJ.

The central bank currently pledges to keep the 10-year yields around 0%, with its short-term interest rate at -0.1%.

