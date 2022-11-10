Kuroda Meets With Kishida in Sign of Vigilance Ahead of US CPI

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a sign of vigilance ahead of the release of US inflation figures that have sparked sharp falls in the yen in recent months.

“The recent one-sided and rapid weakening of the yen is undesirable for the economy,” Kuroda told reporters at the prime minister’s office after meeting with Kishida on Thursday. “In that sense, I told him the BOJ will also be paying due attention to financial and foreign exchange markets.”

Meetings between the central bank governor and the prime minister are typically seen as a way of showing a united front to calm volatile markets or send a warning to speculative traders. After the previous meeting in June, Kuroda also said abrupt yen depreciation was undesirable.

Kuroda did not specify if Kishida had made any specific requests during their meeting.

While the yen has remained relatively stable since Japan intervened in currency markets again in October, policymakers will be keeping a close eye on the market reaction to the US consumer price index data later tonight Tokyo time.

A stronger-than-expected inflation reading could spark a renewed yen slide, as traders price in even more US rate hikes. A softer reading may have the opposite effect.

The currency was at around 146.16 against the dollar late Thursday afternoon, little changed from its level before the meeting after a brief softening move. The yen has remained stronger than 150 since late last month.

Still, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said last week he will act again if needed, hinting that his fight with speculators isn’t over yet.

Tokyo’s actions, some undisclosed, have had some success in putting speculators on guard. Market conditions have also become a touch more favorable as concerns grow over the global outlook, and the Federal Reserve signals a possible move to smaller rate hikes.

The slide in the yen to 32-year lows last month largely stems from the divergence between US and Japanese monetary policy. While the Fed has hiked interest rates at a faster-than-usual pace in response to inflation, the BOJ has kept its rates at rock-bottom levels.

Kuroda has repeatedly stated that the BOJ needs to keep supporting the economy as it recovers from the pandemic and ensure that inflation becomes sustainable via higher wage increases.

The governor’s near-decade stint at the bank has centered around generating stable 2% inflation that can drive growth in a virtuous cycle.

“We agreed on our understanding to continue trying to achieve economic growth with a structural trend of wage increases and our price target in a sustainable and stable manner,” Kuroda said.

