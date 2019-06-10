Kuroda Says BOJ Has Enough Ammunition, Is Wary of Side Effects

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan can deliver more big monetary stimulus if necessary, but needs to take care with its side effects on the financial system, said Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The BOJ will ease further if momentum toward its 2% inflation target is lost, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Kathleen Hays in Fukuoka, Japan, where central bankers and finance chiefs from the Group of 20 met over the weekend. The governor emphasized that the BOJ doesn’t need to act now, citing the health of the economy.

Kuroda’s comments come as investors question whether the BOJ’s ultra-aggressive stimulus program is sustainable, given the harm it has caused in markets and for commercial banks. Gross domestic product data released Monday provides some support to Kuroda, yet inflation still less than halfway to his goal.

Asked if the BOJ still has the capacity to do "something big," Kuroda said: "I think so.” He cited four policy options: cutting the -0.1% negative rate further, lowering the target for 10-year yields, increasing the monetary base or boosting asset purchases.

To contact the reporters on this story: Toru Fujioka in Tokyo at tfujioka1@bloomberg.net;Masahiro Hidaka in Tokyo at mhidaka@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Paul Jackson, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.