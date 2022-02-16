Kuroda Says BOJ Prepared to Act Again to Defend Yields If Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says he will keep stimulus in place and conduct further unlimited bond purchases to keep bond yields within the central bank’s target range if necessary.

“We will use that tool, of course, if we get into the same situation,” Kuroda said in response to questions in parliament Wednesday following the first such operation since 2018 on Monday. “It was an unusual situation when yields climbed somewhat rapidly, influenced by rising yields overseas.”

Kuroda’s comments come as a global tide of upward pressure on yields keeps the rate on 10-year Japanese government debt close to a 0.25% ceiling set by the BOJ as part of its stimulus measures.

While other global central banks including the Federal Reserve are quickly pivoting in the direction of normalizing policy to contain accelerating inflation, the BOJ is so far holding firm with its easing tools.

Kuroda has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of near-term policy adjustments. He reiterated the point Wednesday, saying it’s best to persistently continue with monetary easing given that inflation in Japan is only around 0.5%.

Even after deploying the powerful fixed-rate bond-buying operation on Monday, the central bank doesn’t appear to have completely wiped out speculation over possible policy adjustments.

The hawkish pivots by the Fed and the European Central Bank both followed an initial period of resistance.

In 2016, Kuroda denied he was considering negative interest rates just days before introducing them, an about-turn that has lodged in the memories of some investors.

Some analysts, meanwhile, expect the BOJ’s yield range will come under renewed pressure and keep the speculation smoldering.

Eventually the BOJ will be unable to defy the global bond rout and will face pressure to dramatically shift its yield-curve control policy, as peers from the U.S. to Europe raise interest rates, according to Alicia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis SA.

