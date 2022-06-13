(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is quickly discovering the unpopularity of his remarks on inflation after a local media poll found a majority of the public saying he shouldn’t be at the helm of the central bank.

The Kyodo News survey published Monday found that 59% of respondents deem Kuroda to be unfit for the job of governor. The poll was released on the same day that Kuroda apologized again for his comments on how consumers were becoming more tolerant of prices.

The yen also slid to 24-year low Monday, further amplifying the price pressure on Japan’s households as energy and food prices continue to soar. The currency’s weakness is largely a result of the BOJ’s stance of staying out of line with other central banks by keeping its interest rates at rock-bottom levels as it seeks more sustainable inflation.

Read More: Yen Tumbles to Lowest Since 1998, Sparking Kuroda Warning

The BOJ meets this week to decide policy and is widely expected to keep its main settings on hold, despite market pressure on both the currency and the central bank’s cap on yields.

For a man whose central bank career is built around his campaign to generate inflation and change public perceptions, the result comes as another reminder that a large segment of the population has never really embraced the price growth he seeks.

The rare inclusion of a question on the central bank chief in the poll also shows the heightened public interest in his views since the remarks.

The same poll showed the approval rating of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dropped to 57% this time, with a key election less than a month away. The premier’s poll reading had risen to 62% last month, its highest since he took office.

The public dissatisfaction with Kuroda takes place with the premier likely to start to focus on the selection of the next BOJ governor after the election.

