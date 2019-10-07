(Bloomberg) -- Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen asked Sebastian Kurz to form a government after he won the most votes in the country’s snap elections that produced a fragmented parliament last month.

Kurz, whose conservative People’s Party got 37.5% of the vote in the Sept. 29 elections, needs at least one of the four other parties that made it into the parliament to join a coalition with him. While the chancellor and his government are appointed by the president, they can be dismissed by lawmakers and hence any administration needs to be underpinned by a basic parliamentary agreement.

“I gained the impression that the People’s Party will be able to achieve a government backed by a majority,” Van der Bellen told journalists in his office in Vienna’s Hofburg palace. Dealing with the “climate catastrophe” will have to be the top of the agenda, he said.

By prioritizing the environment, Van der Bellen underlined that the Greens -- which he once led himself -- are a prime contender to partner with Kurz. The 33-year-old will be hard pressed to dismiss them as a viable option, even if there are significant differences on social justice or migration.

The former chancellor, whose coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party collapsed in May after a scandal over a sting video shot on the Spanish resort island Ibiza, said he will now start official talks with all parties represented in parliament. Among the five main issues Kurz identified, climate only ranked fourth after the economic slowdown, further tax cuts, and the “fight against illegal migration,” an area where he is likely to struggle to find common ground with the Greens.

Kurz and the Greens emerged as the main winners in the election:

Kurz’s People’s Party won 37.5% of the vote and 71 of the 183 seats in the Nationalrat

The centre-left Social Democrats won 21.2%, their worst result since Austria was created after the collapse of the Habsburg Empire, winning 40 seats

The Freedom Party’s support collapsed by 10 points to 16.2%, or 31 seats

The Greens returned to parliament with 13.9%, or 26 seats

The liberal and business-friendly Neos won 8.1%, or 15 seats

