(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s snap elections on Sunday have descended into the political equivalent of “The Bachelor” dating show, with a string of contestants fighting to partner with Sebastian Kurz in his comeback as chancellor.

The far-right Freedom Party, Kurz’s ally in the previous administration, has made the most blatant play, running ads showing chief Norbert Hofer and a Kurz lookalike in couples therapy. For 33-year-old Kurz, the clear leader in opinion polls, there are two other options for forming a majority. But each carries its risks.

Renewing his vows with the Freedom Party would mean relying on a volatile group that already triggered the collapse of his last government. Kurz himself might not survive a repeat of that debacle. But joining up with the Social Democrats, the default partner for decades, would make a mockery of his promise of change. A three-way deal with the Greens and the pro-business Neos would be a leap into the unknown.

“None of the three options is an ideal strategy. They all have more disadvantages than advantages,” said Thomas Hofer, an unaffiliated political analyst and consultant in Vienna. “He has to deliver. He has to last a full term.”

A revival of the alliance with the Freedom Party, founded by ex-Nazis in the 1950s, could be appealing for Kurz’s brand of polite populism. The policies were supported by a majority of voters, who benefited from lower taxes and weren’t affected by welfare cuts targeted at foreigners. Shortly before the government’s collapse four months ago, it had unveiled a signature deal: more than 6 billion euros ($7 billion) of tax cuts.

The problem is the so-called Ibiza affair. The previous alliance between the parties blew up after an undercover video showed Freedom Party officials currying favor with a fake Russian oligarch’s niece on the Spanish island. One of the protagonists, former Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, is now under investigation for breach of trust by Vienna prosecutors.

Hofer’s campaign is as much about wooing back Kurz, who is indeed unmarried, as it is about appealing to voters. In the TV spot, the two finish each other’s sentences, discuss their common interests and express their mutual affinity. A mock therapist chimes in saying it’s not worth putting a good relationship at risk over one act of “stupidity.”

“The government had solid voter backing -- and its policies still enjoy support -- even if you’d rather not have the Freedom Party in it,” said Kathrin Stainer-Haemmerle, a politics professor at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences in Villach. “Most Austrians would rather that Ibiza simply hadn’t happened.”

The reputation of the Freedom Party was already a concern before the Ibiza scandal and has been further tarnished among Kurz’s supporters and even more so abroad. What’s more, the nasty end of the last coalition increases the risk of rifts, with a hard-line faction around former interior minister Herbert Kickl vying with the more mainstream camp led by Hofer.

In Baden, an affluent spa town south of Vienna, the local administration is run by an alliance of the People’s Party, Greens and Neos, which could prove to be a template for Kurz. On a sunny late-summer evening, the mood on its main square was that Kurz should be very careful about linking up again with the Freedom Party.

“This went too far,” said Norbert Mueller, a doctor in the wine-growing region. “There were things that reminded me of what my grandparents told me about how it was in the 1930s,” when fascism swept through Germany and Austria.

That sets up even higher hurdles for Kurz to show its the best option. He’s also not as untouchable as he was just a few months ago. A late admission that his campaign spent almost twice the legal limit in the last election and is since mired in debt has tarnished his carefully curated down-to-earth image. Some followers have also been estranged by the revelation that a celebrity billionaire divided donations to his party into monthly tranches just under the disclosure threshold.

With five groups likely to enter Austria’s parliament, the vote reflects the splintered state of European politics. All of the coalition options represent very different visions for the alpine country from “Austria First” populism to a centrist revival and a complex eco-business mash-up.

After failing to enter parliament two years ago, the Greens are set to be the big beneficiary of the snap vote -- called after Kurz was ousted by the unlikely alliance of the Freedom Party and the Social Democrats, who failed to capitalize on the crisis. Amid surging concerns about global warming, the environmental group has emerged as the Freedom Party’s key rival for Kurz’s attention.

In another campaign ad, a disconsolate Kurz lookalike is sitting at a bar bemoaning his failed relationships when a young woman representing the Greens tries to woo him. He seems willing to accept her advances, including concessions to migrants and restrictions on autos, until the Freedom Party’s Hofer intercedes to save him from a “drift to the left.”

