(Bloomberg) -- With Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in trouble, the Greens in his coalition government are questioning his ability to hold to power and are seeking talks with other parties.

Kurz and his inner circle are implicated in a sprawling corruption investigation that is testing a fragile two-year coalition between his People’s Party and the Greens, who are a junior partner in his administration.

Anti-corruption prosecutors raided the offices of several Chancellery staff on Wednesday for their alleged role in funneling federal funds to a newspaper publisher to orchestrate Kurz’s rise in government.

The investigation has reached a stage where the Chancellery’s ability to execute its duties has been drawn into question, party chief and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler said in a statement Thursday.

He’s also requested a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen. A spokeswoman for the Green-party appointed president declined to immediately comment to Bloomberg.

Prosecutors said evidence suggested the chancellor knowingly collaborated in efforts to plant political advertising camouflaged as poll data. The investigation involves communication between senior government officials from 2016, when Kurz was foreign minister.

The chancellor has denied any wrongdoing and said it was part of political efforts to remove him from power. Text messages revealed in a search warrant didn’t implicate him and related to normal cooperation between government and media, Kurz told the public broadcaster ORF late Wednesday.

(Adds details from fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.