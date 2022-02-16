(Bloomberg) -- Former New York Observer editor-in-chief Ken Kurson, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump over federal cyberstalking allegations, pleaded guilty to state charges stemming from the same conduct.

Kurson, a close friend of former Observer owner and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, on Wednesday admitted to one count of attempted computer trespass and one count of attempted eavesdropping, both misdemeanors that carry no jail time.

Under an agreement with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, he will be allowed to withdraw from the deal and plead instead to the lesser charge of second-degree harassment if he completes 100 hours of community service and doesn’t break the law over the next year.

Marc Mukasey, an attorney for Kurson, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the plea.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn charged Kurson in October 2020 but he was pardoned by Trump before he left office a few months later. Former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. cited the pardon when he charged Kurson in August with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies that carry a maximum of four years in prison.

“We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York,” Vance said at the time.

The New York prosecutors allege that from September 2015 to March 2016 Kurson installed spyware on a computer belonging to his ex-wife to get passwords to her accounts and then accessed and anonymously distributed private Facebook messages.

The case is N.Y. v. Kenneth Kurson, CR-18894-21NY, New York Criminal Court (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.