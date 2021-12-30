(Bloomberg) -- The family real estate company of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner plans to raise funds on Israel’s debt market.

Kushner Cos. made an official filing to sell bonds via the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and a deal could come in the next few months, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to discuss it publicly. The company wants to raise at least $100 million from the debt sale, its first in Israel, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier.

“Kushner is considering the option of issuing bonds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,” a spokesperson for Kushner Cos. said by email. “The company has had years of success working with Israeli institutions as both a borrower and a partner.”

The announcement comes a week after Kushner -- who handles Mideast policy for his father-in-law, U.S. President Donald Trump -- was in Israel on a diplomatic mission. During his time in the White House, Kushner has traveled extensively in the Mideast as he helped broker a thaw in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Kushner Cos. has worked with Israeli financial firms, including Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, according to the company’s website.

Foreign real-estate companies have been prominent borrowers on Israel’s corporate bond exchange, including U.S. firms that don’t have easy access to capital in their home market.

Read more: Kushner Cos. Spent the Trump Years Unwinding Scion’s Costly Bets

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.