(Bloomberg) -- Israeli officials and a U.S. delegation led by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner boarded a first commercial flight to Morocco from Tel Aviv on Tuesday to hammer out details of Israel’s normalization agreement with the North African country.

Kushner said the U.S. is looking to conclude several unspecified agreements while in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. Trump announced on Dec. 10 that Morocco and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, joining other Arab states building Israeli ties.

