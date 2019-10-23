(Bloomberg) -- A rental apartment management firm run by Jared Kushner’s family was sued by Maryland’s attorney general, who claims the company engaged in numerous “illegal and harmful” practices.

Westminster Management lied about the quality of rental units and the level of maintenance the company would provide, routinely failing to address hazardous conditions in the properties, including rodent and vermin infestations, water leaks, and mold growth, Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement.

