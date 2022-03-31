(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner provided “valuable” information Thursday during private questioning conducted remotely by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, a panel member said.

While declining to specify what he provided, Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia told MSNBC that Kushner voluntarily spoke to the committee, becoming the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration to answer questions before the panel.

“So, it was really valuable to have this opportunity to speak to him,” said Luria, a Virginia Democrat, during an on-air interview.

Among topics discussed, she said, were Kushner’s recollections and responses to public reports of how people tried to tell his father-in-law that he had lost in the days after the election.

Trump continues to advance false claims that the election was stolen. A mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was preparing to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“What I’ll say is that we were able to ask for his impression about these third- party accounts of the events of that day and around that day,” Luria said. “So, he was able to voluntarily provide information to us, to verify, substantiate, provide his own take on this different reporting.”

A committee spokesman declined to comment and also said that the panel’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, would not be making a statement Thursday.

The committee has invited Kushner’s wife and Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, to also testify voluntarily. Thompson and committee members have declined to say where those negotiations stand.

