(Bloomberg) -- Soon after a New York federal judge said formal delivery of a lawsuit isn’t a "game," Jared Kushner’s lawyer agreed to accept service of the Democratic National Committee’s April complaint accusing him of colluding with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election.

Attorney Abbe Lowell affirmed on July 18 he’d accept service of the complaint that was filed in April against President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, after the DNC failed repeatedly to deliver the document to Kushner’s homes in Manhattan and Washington, the DNC said Thursday in a court filing.

The DNC said it was advised by Kushner’s building staff in New York that he was rarely home or no longer lived there. In Washington, the process server was turned away by the U.S. Secret Service and told, "You’re going to need to find another way to serve that," according to the filing.

In its filing, the DNC said it served all the defendants in the U.S., including Kushner, the Trump Campaign, Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Richard Gates and Emin Agalarov.

The DNC suit, which names foreign defendants including Russia, WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, claims hacks of its computers inflicted “profound damage” on the party by undermining its effort to communicate “values and vision" and by creating internal discord.

