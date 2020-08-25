(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien will travel from Israel to the United Arab Emirates next week on the first commercial flight between the two countries, according to a senior White House official.

Brian Hook, Trump’s special representative on Iran, and Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz will also be part of the U.S. delegation aboard the symbolic flight to Abu Dhabi. The Trump administration brokered a deal to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE earlier this month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that his top national security aide, Meir Ben-Shabbat, would lead Israel’s delegation aboard the flight. Netanyahu said officials would engage in talks “to advance the peace and normalization” with the UAE.

The discussions will focus on tourism, trade, energy, health and security, Netanyahu said in a statement. Other Israeli officials also plan to participate.

CNN and the Associated Press earlier reported the planned flight and its Trump administration passengers.

(Updates with Israel announcement on flight in third paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.