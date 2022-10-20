(Bloomberg) -- Veris Residential Inc. shares jumped after Kushner Cos., the real estate firm formerly run by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, made a takeover offer for the New Jersey-based owner of apartment buildings.

The unsolicited bid is for $16 a share, according to a letter published late Thursday. Veris, which had slid more than 32% this year through Thursday’s close, climbed almost 20% to $14.89 at 9:34 a.m. in New York Friday.

Charles Kushner, Jared’s father and chairman of the eponymous firm, wrote a blistering letter to Veris, calling the company “mismanaged.” Kushner Cos., which has built a nearly 5% stake in Veris, had initially proposed to manage Veris properties, an offer that Kushner claims was ignored, according to the letter.

“The status quo is unacceptable,” Kushner wrote, citing the company’s high administration costs, its leadership operating from Europe and the board’s lack of experience in Northeastern US residential multi-family assets.

“The company is too small to permanently attract and support a competent internal management team. We propose that it partner with, or be sold to, a best-in-class operator,” he wrote.

Kushner made clear that his firm would still be open to manage the properties, instead of buying additional shares in the company. Veris, formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corp., said it’s evaluating the proposals with advisers.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the proposal, which it said would value Veris at $4.3 billion including debt.

Kushner’s offer represents an approximately 20% discount to the value of Veris’s assets, but may kickstart a more formal sales process, which has been demanded by other investors, according to a note by Green Street, a real estate investment trust information service.

“It’s unclear how serious of a buyer Kushner is, and whether the company has arranged financing during challenging capital market conditions,” the note said. However, the combination of Veris’s plan to streamline its real estate portfolio, a recently reshuffled board more aligned with shareholder interests; and “increased pressure from Kushner and other bids that may follow, suggests takeout odds for Veris are heading higher.”

Charles Kushner built Kushner Cos. as a simple business buying and refurbishing suburban garden apartments on the East Coast. Spurred on by Jared, it aggressively moved into New York trophy properties.

Jared hasn’t worked for his family business since moving to Washington to assist his father-in-law as a political adviser. He’s since set up his own investment business, Affinity Partners, which has raised $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Since Jared’s exit, Kushner Cos. has reverted to more mundane and less flashy investments, such as homes outside of New York. Kushner said in the letter it currently operates 20,000 multi-family apartments and has 10,000 units under development, in addition to commercial properties.

(Updates stock price in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.