(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to discuss the possible sale of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, told reporters on a historic flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi that he expects the two leaders to talk about the sale of the advanced jets “at some point.”

Netanyahu has been forceful in his public opposition to the sale of the F-35 to the UAE, despite the recently announced plan to normalize relations with the Gulf Arab nation. Israel wants to preserve its military edge in the region, which in a large measure is due to its unique ability to purchase advanced U.S. weaponry.

