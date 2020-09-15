Kushner Says Agreement on Next Stimulus May Come After Nov. 3

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, said a new stimulus package may have to wait until after the November election, the latest signal that Congress is nowhere near a deal.

“The hope is that we’ll still get to a deal,” Kushner said on CNBC on Tuesday. “It may have to happen after the election, because there obviously are politics involved. This is Washington.”

A 50-member group of House Democrats and Republicans is set to release a $1.52 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan Tuesday in a long-shot attempt to break a months-long deadlock on providing relief to the pandemic-battered U.S. economy.

Talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows broke off Aug. 7. Democrats have insisted on a $2.2 trillion stimulus and the White House has sought about $1.1 trillion.

Kushner said Congress hasn’t acted because of posturing and politics.

“We do think there is a need for another intervention, we’ve reached out to Congress, we’ve been negotiating,” he said. “There’s a lot of posturing, some differences of opinion.”

