(Bloomberg) -- Jared Kushner asked a judge to throw out the Democratic National Committee’s claims that he conspired with President Donald Trump’s campaign, WikiLeaks and Russia to hack the DNC’s emails and tilt the 2016 election in favor of his father-in-law.

The DNC’s racketeering lawsuit offers only "innocuous facts" in attempting to link Kushner to the alleged hacking conspiracy at the center of the case, according to a filing Friday in federal court in Manhattan. Kushner, a special adviser to the president with a wide portfolio of responsibilities, said he’s mentioned by name in only five out of 309 paragraphs in the complaint.

Kushner said the DNC’s case is weakly built around his role as a "decision-maker" responsible for the campaign’s "unspecified data-driven efforts," and the fact that he attended the June 2016 Trump Tower gathering of campaign officials and people representing Russian interests.

"Beyond his alleged attendance at a single meeting, of which plaintiff tells us essentially nothing, the amended complaint does not allege a single action or statement involving Kushner, much less anything supporting an inference that he shared an unlawful purpose or took any actions in support or furtherance of the alleged trespass," his lawyer said in the filing.

At the meeting, the campaign sought dirt on Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton. Later that month, WikiLeaks began releasing almost 20,000 emails from inside the DNC that hurt Clinton’s campaign. WikiLeaks is also named in the suit.

Moscow pop star Emin Agalarov and his father, billionaire developer Aras Agalarov, asked the judge on Thursday to be dismissed from the suit, saying it didn’t lay out any links between them and the alleged conspiracy.

