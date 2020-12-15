(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will be in Israel on Monday and then take the first commercial flight from the Jewish State to Morocco on Tuesday, to mark the two countries’ U.S.-brokered deal to re-establish diplomatic relations.

Kushner will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is likely to sign bilateral agreements with Morocco’s government, according to two people familiar with his plans. The U.S. agreed to recognize the country’s contested claims to Western Sahara as part of the diplomatic deal struck last week.

