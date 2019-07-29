(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s budget deficit narrowed to 3.35 billion dinars ($11 billion) in the last fiscal year, down 31% from a year earlier on higher-than-anticipated crude prices and a rise in non-oil revenue, the Finance Ministry said.

Revenue in the year ended March 31 rose to 20.56 billion dinars, while spending increased 13.5% to 21.85 billion dinars, the ministry said in a statement. Non-oil revenue jumped 24% to 2.13 billion dinars.

Budget Highlights:

Non-oil revenue grew for the second consecutive year, capital expenditure remained 14% and is expected to reach 17% during the current fiscal year to stimulate economic growth, Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf said

Oil revenue rose 29% to 18.4 billion dinars

Wages and subsidies accounted for 75% of all spending

By law 10% of revenue is transferred to the Future Generation Fund, managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority

Budget gap will be financed by withdrawals from the state’s treasury

Shortfall last year is Kuwait’s fifth consecutive deficit

NOTE: Kuwait’s Parliament Approves Amended Budget With Wider Deficit

