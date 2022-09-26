(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Kuwait appointed Sahar Al Rumaih as the deputy governor of its central bank, the first time a woman has been named to the post in the Gulf state.

Al Rumaih, who was deputy chief executive officer for corporate banking at Ahli Bank of Kuwait, replaced Yousef Al-Obaid, whose term had expired. The central bank’s website was updated on Monday with Al Rumaih’s name.

Kuwaiti women have for decades held senior posts in businesses and government. There are now two women on the central bank board.

