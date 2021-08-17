(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s cabinet instructed state entities to reduce spending by at least 10% in an attempt to cut its budget deficit, state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

The OPEC member posted a record 10.8 billion dinar ($36 billion) budget deficit in 2020, up 175% from a year earlier. It has been battling to reduce the gap due to its dependence on oil revenues, and high spending on civil servant wages and subsidies.

The measures include:

Limiting spending on local and international events and exhibitions and travel expenses

Cutting spending on overseas training, foreign missions and medical treatment for nationals

Taking steps to ensure debts due to the state are collected

Revision of incentives to top state officials and rents for state-owned real estate

Assessment and possible halting of financial incentives to nationals employed in the private sector whose wages exceed 3,000 dinars

Establishing a sovereign credit rating governance committee

Last month, Kuwait was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings for a second time in less than two years. The rating agency said the downgrade reflects “the persistent lack of a comprehensive funding strategy despite the central government’s ongoing sizable deficits.”

