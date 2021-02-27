(Bloomberg) --

Kuwait supports the Saudi government’s rejection of a U.S. intelligence report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, plays an important role regionally and internationally in its rejection of violence and extremism, the ministry said in a statement published by the Kuwait News Agency. Kuwait also rejects any remark that might affect Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, it said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.