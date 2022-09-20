(Bloomberg) -- An investigative committee has dismissed a complaint filed by the former head of the Kuwait Investment Office, who was abruptly ousted in July, against Finance Minister Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed.

Saleh Al-Ateeqi had filed a complaint with the public prosecutor against the finance minister as well as the managing director of the $769 billion Kuwait Investment Authority. Al-Ateeqi said authorities refused to dismiss an employee he suspected of leaking information that could’ve damaged the reputation of the KIO.

The complaint was thrown out after the committee in the ministers court concluded there was no basis for the allegations, people familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity discussing legal matters.

Al-Rasheed confirmed the ruling in a tweet on Tuesday and said the government would continue “to supervise state institutions in a manner that does not affect the reputation of the sovereign fund and the integrity of its independence.”

The KIA manages the country’s sovereign wealth fund and its General Reserve Fund, or treasury. Al-Ateeqi’s removal has highlighted internal divisions within the fund -- in question is whether he was a reformer looking to modernize the direct investing arm of Kuwait’s wealth fund, or an executive who fueled a toxic culture that led to departures and lawsuits.

Kuwait’s $769 Billion Fund Breaks Silence on UK Chief’s Removal

An audit of the London office found abuses that could be categorized as misuse of power by the KIO management at the time and concluded no public money was wasted, Al-Rai newspaper reported earlier this month.

The termination of Al-Ateeqi’s contract “has its reasons and justifications that the KIA keeps to itself,” the KIA said last month. “Also, the whole issue is before special investigation committees, and before the public prosecution.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.