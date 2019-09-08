(Bloomberg) -- A Sept. 12 meeting between the Emir of Kuwait and President Donald Trump has been postponed after the Emir was admitted to a U.S. hospital for checkups, a Kuwaiti official said.

The Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is in good health, the official said. After initial tests, doctors recommended additional tests and some rest, so the meeting was postponed, the official added.

Kuwait’s state-run news agency KUNA reported the postponement earlier.

