Kuwait has no plans to follow the United Arab Emirates and change its weekend, two people familiar with top level decision-making said on Tuesday.

Kuwait hasn’t had any discussions to modify its weekend, and isn’t likely to, the people said. The country changed its weekend to Friday-Saturday from Thursday-Friday in 2007 to better serve business.

Switching to a Saturday-Sunday break would probably be very unpopular in Kuwait as local families tend to gather together on Fridays. Such a decision would also likely be opposed by parliament, which has the power to block legislation.

The UAE said on Tuesday it will move its weekend to Saturday and Sunday, breaking ranks with the rest of the Gulf region as it seeks to draw in global investment and business.

