(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s recently installed premier chose new oil and finance ministers as part of an abrupt government overhaul, changing all but three cabinet members for the country’s sixth line-up in less than 18 months.

Senior members of the ruling Al-Sabah family, who held the defense and interior posts, were removed from the new government, which includes only one woman and consists mainly of technocrats.

The oil portfolio went to Emad Al-Ateeqi, an academic and former member of the Supreme Petroleum Council, the country’s highest decision-making body for oil policy. Anwar Al-Mudhaf, a former chairman of Ahli United Bank, a top Kuwaiti lender, became finance minister and state minister for economic affairs and investment.

Abdullah Al-Yahya was named foreign minister, replacing Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and marking the first time a non-ruling family member fills the key post in the 13-member cabinet.

It’s the first government formed under the new ruler, Emir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who is yet to announce an heir apparent.

‘Return to Development’

“We and the citizens are hopeful to return to development without waste of efforts and time,” the ruler told new ministers on Wednesday. He asked them to put the country’s interests first, apply the law to everyone without exception, and fight corruption and nepotism.

Kuwait is a key US ally in the Middle East, one of the world’s biggest oil exporters and home to a sovereign wealth fund with assets estimated at over $700 billion.

The appointment of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as prime minister has bolstered hopes for a new course that would lead to a greater focus on economic development, which has been stalled since 2016. Kuwait’s stock exchange is up about 4% since his Jan. 4 appointment, outperforming most emerging-market peers.

But the frequent turnover in cabinets has given successive ministers little opportunity to push through reform and bring stability, with the cycle of disruption and political tensions delaying economic diversification and deterring foreign investment.

“Our problem is not with qualifications — it’s in the system that makes any minister, no matter how successful, fail,” Abdulah Al-Duaij, a Kuwaiti political commentator, said on X.

Two Choices

“This system is only about two scenarios, either succumbing to popular demands of lawmakers and sacrificing the interests of the country, or facing them by imposing reform decisions and losing the post,” Al-Duaij said.

Kuwait has the Gulf Cooperation Council’s only elected parliament, creating a pluralism that’s presented its own challenges.

The nation, which is one of the world’s wealthiest, has been roiled for years by tussles and political impasses between the government, appointed by the ruling family, and the elected lawmakers — tensions not present in neighboring Gulf states whose rulers hold absolute power.

Kuwait is OPEC’s fifth-biggest crude producer, home to about 8% of oil reserves located in member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at the end of 2022.

