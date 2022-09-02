(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait is scrapping the boards of major government entities including the markets regulator and tenders agency, in a major shakeup to prepare for “a new era with new leaders,” Al Qabas newspaper reported.

The cabinet issued directives to ministers asking for the current boards to be canceled as of Sunday, the paper reported without saying where it got the information. Government officials contacted by Bloomberg couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Kuwait Ruler Dissolves Parliament, Calls Polls Amid Deadlock

Committees will evaluate the heads of the boards and other board members, and reappoint those worthy of positions, the report said. The decision could lead to mergers of some government agencies.

Kuwait has gone through major political upheaval in the past two years, even by the standards of a country known for deep domestic frictions and frequent elections. Its top leadership changed in 2020 after Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah succeeded his half brother, who had managed the main levers of power for decades.

The new crown prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, announced the dissolution of parliament in June, in a statement on behalf of the emir, and called for fresh elections.

The emir blamed discord between lawmakers and the government for months of political turbulence that have paralyzed policymaking in the OPEC nation, and said the move was aimed at addressing the issue.

