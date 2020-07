Kuwait’s Emir in Hospital for Medical Checks, State Agency Says

(Bloomberg) --

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical tests, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The emir went to hospital “to carry out a number of medical checkups,” KUNA reported, citing the minister of royal court affairs, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, without providing details.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.